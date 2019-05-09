Prince Harry greeted with congratulations as he arrives at Invictus Games launch

The Duke of Sussex was greeted with congratulations from well-wishers as he arrived in The Hague to launch the fifth Invictus Games on Thursday morning.

Just days after his wife, Meghan, gave birth; Harry has used the trip to show his continued dedication to supporting veterans to take part in sport.

The prince was welcomed by Princess Margriet of the Netherlands as he arrived in The Hague.

His passion for the Invictus Games is well known. As a former serviceman himself, Harry has been the driving force behind the Games which are for wounded, injured and ill servicemen and women.

He has overseen four iterations so far -the most recent in Australia last year - and the next is planned for 2020 in Holland.