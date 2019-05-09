- ITV Report
-
Prince Harry greeted with congratulations as he arrives at Invictus Games launch
The Duke of Sussex was greeted with congratulations from well-wishers as he arrived in The Hague to launch the fifth Invictus Games on Thursday morning.
Just days after his wife, Meghan, gave birth; Harry has used the trip to show his continued dedication to supporting veterans to take part in sport.
The prince was welcomed by Princess Margriet of the Netherlands as he arrived in The Hague.
His passion for the Invictus Games is well known. As a former serviceman himself, Harry has been the driving force behind the Games which are for wounded, injured and ill servicemen and women.
He has overseen four iterations so far -the most recent in Australia last year - and the next is planned for 2020 in Holland.
He cut short his trip to the Hague last week as the arrival of his and Meghan's first child loomed. is well known. As a former serviceman himself, Harry has been the driving force behind the Games which are for wounded, injured and ill servicemen and women.
More than 500 competitors from 19 nations will compete in the games, ending on the 16 May 2020.
As Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, The Duke will take the opportunity to learn about the preparations already underway, spend time meeting potential competitors and their families.