Retailer Zavvi apologises for Champions League final prize email blunder

Zavvi apologised after sending a mass email telling recipients they had won a VIP trip to the Champions League final. Credit: PA

Retailer Zavvi has apologised for mistakenly telling customers they had won VIP tickets to the Champions League final. It's thought the company's entire email database may have been sent a notification of winning the tickets, flights, hotel accommodation and a £250 prepaid cash card. Social media feeds lit up as customer after customer reported receiving “huge congratulations” from Zavvi for being “chosen as the winner” of a VIP trip for two to see Tottenham v Liverpool in Madrid.

Hundreds of Liverpool fans contacted their local paper to report the blunder. But excitement was dashed when Zavvi tweeted out an apology, referring to “some technical issues”. The tweet – subsequently deleted – read: “Apologies, we’re aware of the problem regarding the recent Mastercard Competition. "We seem to have had some technical issues and we’re currently looking into this.”

