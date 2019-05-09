SNP to launch European election campaign with dig at Tories

Nicola Sturgeon will accuse the Tories of treating the Scottish Parliament with contempt as the SNP launch their European election campaign. The First Minister will make a speech as the party’s six candidates gather in Edinburgh ahead of the vote on May 23.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to say: “Westminster is paralysed by Brexit with its two main parties broken by infighting and indecision. “These European elections are Scotland’s chance to make our voice heard. “The Tory Government has ignored the people of Scotland, and treated our Parliament and our Government with contempt. “But they can’t ignore us forever, we must continue to fight to stop Brexit and the damage it will inflict on everyone, in every walk of life. “Scotland’s future belongs in Europe – let’s make it loud and clear on May 23.”

