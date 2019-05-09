Students use augmented reality tool to help manufacture race car

Augmented reality is being used for the first time to build a race car intended for use in competitive racing, according to a university.

Students at the University of Bath are using a new AR tool developed by technology company Rocketmakers in the project.

When complete, their vehicle will race in the 2019 Formula Student competition run by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

AR has previously been used in tests and demonstrations by car manufacturers but it is believed this is the first time the technology will be used to build a car intended for use in competitive racing.

The AR tool will help with the construction of the car’s shell, known as a monocoque, specifically with the application of carbon fibre laminates.

This process will be conducted over a week, with students from Team Bath Racing working in shifts to apply each pre-cut carbon fibre laminate in the correct location.