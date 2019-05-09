Summer no holiday for rail travellers

A dreaded rail replacement bus service in action. Credit: PA

It’s that great British summer holiday tradition – rail disruption. Hundreds of trains every day and tens of thousands of passengers will be affected by the West Coast main line upgrade. Many customers will have to change on to different trains, clamber aboard dreaded replacement bus services and endure journeys taking significantly longer. But does this really have to be at the peak summer holiday period... when so many families want to travel?

Network Rail says its the best time to do the work, because there are fewer business commuters in the summer holidays. But passengers say people plan summer holiday trips far in advance, so giving less than 11 weeks notice simply isn't good enough. Nearly a quarter of rail journeys are for leisure, yet these travellers nearly always bare the brunt when engineering work has to be done. Network Rail says this £27 million summer project is needed to upgrade tracks, cabling, overhead lines and signalling. I’m afraid the truth about rail improvement is things get worse before they get better.

What is Network Rail planning this summer? The West Coast main line will close for 16 days for vital engineering work in Warrington, from July 20 to August 4. Network Rail will be upgrading track, cabling, overhead lines and signalling at Acton Grange junction, which is used by more than 260 trains every day. Acton Grange is a key section of the West Coast main line between Crewe and Preston.

So, which lines are going to be hit? The following is a quick breakdown of the lines and routes affected. For full details see Network Rail here.

Blackpool - London Euston: Services between Blackpool and London Euston will not run.

Carlisle - London Euston via Birmingham: Direct services between Carlisle and London Euston will be diverted between Wigan and Crewe, via Manchester Piccadilly. Services between Carlisle and London Euston via Birmingham will terminate at Preston (for trains South) and Crewe (for trains North). There will be rail replacement buses operating.

Chester - Leeds: The service will start/terminate at Manchester Victoria.

Chester - Manchester Piccadilly via Helsby, Frodsham and Runcorn: Rail replacement buses will operate on much of the route, to pick up connecting rail services.

Earlestown/Newton-le-Willows and Manchester Piccadilly: Reduced service to one train an hour.

Edinburgh - London Euston via Birmingham: Trains will terminate at Preston (for South) and Crewe (for North). Buses will replace services to pick up connecting trains.

Ellesmere Port and Manchester Victoria: No service early morning/late evening.

Glasgow and London Euston via Birmingham: Services will run but will terminate at Preston (for trains South) and Crewe (for trains North), for replacement buses.

Lake District - London Euston via Birmingham: Services between Carlisle and London Euston via Birmingham will terminate at Preston (for trains South) and Crewe (for trains North). Passengers travelling to / from Birmingham are advised to take a rail replacement bus service between Preston and Crewe to pick up connecting trains.

Preston - London Euston via Birmingham: Services again to terminate at Preston or Crewe, with bus replacements in place.

Warrington and London Euston via Birmingham: Direct services will not run. Passengers are advised to take a rail replacement bus service between Warrington and Crewe to pick up connecting trains to / from London.

Warrington - Manchester: Direct services between Warrington Bank Quay and Manchester Piccadilly will not run.

Warrington and Preston, Glasgow and Edinburgh: Direct services from Warrington will not run. Buses will be operating.

Warrington and Wigan: No direct services, buses will replace trains.

Wigan and Edinburgh: No services, passengers are advised to take a train between Wigan and Preston to pick up connecting trains.

Wigan and London Euston via Birmingham: Services will not run, passengers travelling to/from Birmingham will have to take a replacement bus service between Wigan and Crewe to pick up connecting trains.

