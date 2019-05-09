What the papers say – May 9

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby son, makes his front page debut on Thursday.

The infant royal appears across the papers after he was introduced to the world by his proud parents at Windsor Castle.

The Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express and The Sun and the Metro all dedicate their front pages to the baby, who was pictured with the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, and grandmother Doria Ragland.