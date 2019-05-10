'Real humans walk on legs': Actress Samantha Renke tells of abuse she faces as levels of online hate crime soar

"Real humans walk on legs."

"You're a freak."

"Midget."

These are the words actress Samantha Renke has faced online because she uses a wheelchair.

Online hate crimes against disabled people soared by a third in one year - but the numbers recorded are just the "tip of the iceberg", a charity has warned.

Ms Renke, who has Osteogenesis Imperfecta - more commonly known as the brittle bones condition, told ITV News that the impact of trolling people with disabilities "can cause people to take their own lives".

The 33-year-old is calling for social media platforms to enforce "harsher sanctions" and to take more responsibility on hate speech.