Assad regime intensifies assault on last Syrian rebel enclave

The fighting continues in the north western province of Idlib, Syria - the last remaining region under rebel control - as President Bashar al-Assad's Government tries to defeat those who oppose it.

The UN Security Council met on Friday to discuss reports of schools and hospitals being targeted in a new escalation of the fighting.

Idlib is being pummeled from land and air as a mixture of the original rebels and Jihadis, including Al-Qaida, are making their last stand in the region.

But stuck in the middle are many innocents who have nowhere left to run.