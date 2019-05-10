Tit-for-tat trade war hots up as Trump slaps tariffs on $200bn of Chinese goods

Donald Trump has been locked in a trade war with China throughout his presidency. Credit: AP

The US has upped import duties on $200bn-worth of Chinese goods sparking renewed fears of an escalation in the trade war between Washington and Beijing. China has vowed to retaliate with “necessary countermeasures” but has yet to give details. The Trump administration raised duties from 10% to 25% on £155 billion of Chinese imports. The increase went ahead after American and Chinese negotiators began more talks in Washington aimed at ending a dispute that has disrupted billions of dollars in trade and shaken global financial markets.

Chinese investors watch stock market prices as the new tariff sanctions were announced. Credit: AP

American officials accuse Beijing of backtracking on commitments made in earlier rounds of negotiations. The talks were due to resume on Friday after wrapping up with no word on progress. “China deeply regrets that it will have to take necessary countermeasures,” said a Commerce Ministry statement. Shares in Asia were mixed on Friday amid renewed investor jitters about the possible impact of the trade battle on global economic growth. The latest increase extends 25% US duties to a total of $250 billion (£192 billion) of Chinese imports. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he might extend penalties to all Chinese goods shipped to the United States. Beijing retaliated for previous tariff hikes by raising duties on $110 billion (£85 billion) of American imports. But regulators are running out of US goods for penalties owing to the lopsided trade balance.

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, left, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Credit: Jon Elswick/AP