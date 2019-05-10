Bros 'honoured' to be nominated for three Baftas for tell-all film

Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

More than three decades after their first UK number one, Bros have been nominated for three Baftas. Since fame the brothers, who formed a band with a friend which later split, have since been perusing their own careers - only recently coming back into the spotlight as a duo after the release of a feature film about their lives. Bros: After the Screaming Stops has been nominated for three awards at Sunday night's ceremony - for specialist factual, editing factual and for best factual director.

Bros at the height of their fame more than 30 years ago. Credit: PA

The pair said it's "an honour" to be nominated for such a prestigious set of awards. The film has received a cult following since its release last November - partly for the analogies the brothers make on camera. The pair told ITV News about what it's like to fall out of fame and the impact it can have on stars - and the people around them.