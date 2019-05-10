Change UK sets out European election manifesto

Change UK has set out its European election manifesto, expanding on policies outside Brexit. The new political party has outlined its vision for what remaining in the EU would look like for health, climate change, defence and the economy. The Charter for Remain details how the UK could use its membership of the EU to push for change on domestic and international issues. Speaking at the launch in Birmingham, Change UK leader Heidi Allen is expected to say her party is an alternative to the “broken politics” of the Conservative and Labour parties.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Our politics is broken, with the two main parties so preoccupied with their own self-preservation that they are no longer working in the national interest,” she will say. “Meanwhile, Brexit, the biggest symbol of our broken system, continues to consume our country and divide our communities. “Politics doesn’t need to be like this. And today, we are setting out an alternative. “We believe the best way forward for our country is to fight to remain in the EU – and to achieve that, we need a People’s Vote.”

Independent Group MPs (left to right) Chris Leslie, Gavin Shuker, Chuka Umunna, Heidi Allen and Ann Coffey Credit: Yui Mok/PA