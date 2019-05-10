Advertisement

Danny Baker being investigated by police over 'stupid' royal baby tweet that saw him sacked by BBC

After posting the tweet Mr Baker announced on Twitter that he 'just got fired' by the BBC - but things could be about to get worse. Credit: PA

Broadcaster Danny Baker is being investigated by police over a "stupid" royal baby tweet that saw him sacked from his role presenting a weekly show on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The tweet, a photo showing a well-dressed man and woman holding hands with a suited chimpanzee with the caption "royal baby leaves hospital", was perceived by many as racist.

It is now being "reviewed and assessed by specialist officers".

A Metropolitan Police statement read: "An allegation has been received by the Metropolitan Police Service on Thursday May 9 in relation to a tweet published on the May 8."

Meghan and Harry are now proud parents of Archie Harrison. Credit: PA

"As is routine, the allegation will be reviewed and assessed by specialist officers."

Following his sacking, Mr Baker said he knew a royal baby was being born but claimed "he had no idea" it was the son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Baker told reporters: "It was up there only about eight minutes or something, until somebody I follow said Dan you know...she's mixed race.

"And I took it down, and that's it, as I said Occam's Razor [the most simple explanation is usually correct], that's it."

The tweet has since been deleted and Baker apologised in a series of posts, but a BBC spokesman said the tweet "goes against the values we as a station aim to embody" and was "a serious error of judgement."

The spokesman added: "Danny's a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us."

Baker, 61, who presents a weekend show on BBC Radio 5 Live, apologised again on Wednesday evening, saying the joke was intended to poke fun at the Royal family.

He said in a follow-up tweet: "Would have used same stupid pic for any other Royal birth or Boris Johnson kid or even one of my own. It's a funny image. (Though not of course in that context.) Enormous mistake, for sure. Grotesque.

"Anyway, here's to ya Archie, Sorry mate."