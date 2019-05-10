Danny Baker being investigated by police over 'stupid' royal baby tweet that saw him sacked by BBC

A Metropolitan Police statement read: "An allegation has been received by the Metropolitan Police Service on Thursday May 9 in relation to a tweet published on the May 8."

It is now being "reviewed and assessed by specialist officers".

The tweet, a photo showing a well-dressed man and woman holding hands with a suited chimpanzee with the caption "royal baby leaves hospital", was perceived by many as racist.

Broadcaster Danny Baker is being investigated by police over a "stupid" royal baby tweet that saw him sacked from his role presenting a weekly show on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"As is routine, the allegation will be reviewed and assessed by specialist officers."

Following his sacking, Mr Baker said he knew a royal baby was being born but claimed "he had no idea" it was the son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Baker told reporters: "It was up there only about eight minutes or something, until somebody I follow said Dan you know...she's mixed race.

"And I took it down, and that's it, as I said Occam's Razor [the most simple explanation is usually correct], that's it."

The tweet has since been deleted and Baker apologised in a series of posts, but a BBC spokesman said the tweet "goes against the values we as a station aim to embody" and was "a serious error of judgement."

The spokesman added: "Danny's a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us."

Baker, 61, who presents a weekend show on BBC Radio 5 Live, apologised again on Wednesday evening, saying the joke was intended to poke fun at the Royal family.

He said in a follow-up tweet: "Would have used same stupid pic for any other Royal birth or Boris Johnson kid or even one of my own. It's a funny image. (Though not of course in that context.) Enormous mistake, for sure. Grotesque.

"Anyway, here's to ya Archie, Sorry mate."