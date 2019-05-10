Discovery by Belfast team could revolutionise cardiovascular disease treatment

A discovery by Belfast academics could “revolutionise” treatment for patients with some cardiovascular diseases. Researchers from Queen’s University Belfast and King’s College London have developed technology that can produce large quantities of stem cells in a short time, using only a small blood sample. They have also found that the stem cells can generate and replace damaged cells in blood vessels. It is believed this treatment could prevent a range of vascular-related complications including heart attacks, kidney disease, blindness and amputations in people with diabetes.

Principal investigator Dr Andriana Margariti, from the Wellcome-Wolfson Institute for Experimental Medicine at Queen’s University Belfast, described the discovery as “groundbreaking”. “Being able to produce large quantities of stem cells from a few millilitres of blood in a short time frame is truly groundbreaking,” she said. “This could revolutionise how we treat a vast number of blood vessel diseases. “Previously, this cell transformation process would have involved a skin biopsy, or large volumes of blood, which simply isn’t viable for many patients as it is a risky process which can take a long recovery time. “This study focused on stem cells for vascular diseases but the same process can be used to produce stem cells for a number of organs, including the brain and kidneys, which has huge implications for the future of healthcare.”

Image of stem cells. Credit: Amy Karle /PA