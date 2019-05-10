The bird that came back from the dead: Extinct flightless species ‘comes back to life after evolving for second time’

A white-throated rail has been brought back to life due to rare process called iterative evolution. Credit: Charles J sharp/University of Portsmouth/PA

A flightless bird that became extinct when its home island became flooded by the sea has been brought back to life. Scientists said the astonishing resurrection of the bird, a type of rail, occurred due to a rare process called iterative evolution. It is the first time this has been seen in rails and is one of the most significant in bird records. Experts found that on two occasions, separated by tens of thousands of years, a rail species was able to successfully colonise an isolated atoll called Aldabra in the Indian Ocean. And on both occasions, the white-throated rail – indigenous to Madagascar– evolved completely independently to become flightless. The research from the University of Portsmouth and Natural History Museum has found the last surviving colony of the flightless rails is still found on the island.

A University of Portsmouth spokesman said: “This is the first time that iterative evolution – the repeated evolution of similar or parallel structures from the same ancestor but at different times – has been seen in rails and one of the most significant in bird records.” He explained that the rail species are persistent colonisers that would migrate from Madagascar during frequent population explosions. One group colonised the Aldabra atoll and because of the lack of predators, like the dodo of Mauritius, they evolved in a way that they lost the ability to fly. He explained: “Aldabra disappeared when it was completely covered by the sea during a major inundation event around 136,000 years ago, wiping out all fauna and flora including the flightless rail. “The researchers studied fossil evidence from 100,000 years ago when the sea-levels fell during the subsequent ice age and the atoll was recolonised by flightless rails.

Wing bones fossils of flighted (right) and flightless Dryolimnas rails Credit: University of Portsmouth/PA