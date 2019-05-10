Is this dog 'too ugly' to adopt? RSPCA admits its unusual looks have made it difficult to find a new home for Morrissa

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

And RSPCA staff believe it is going to take someone special to fall in love with the unusual looks of Morrissa.

The little dog has tufts of white and grey hair on her head and around her feet and tail, but the rest of her body is bald - as is the case with all hairless Chinese crested dogs.

Morrissa is also battling against ageism - she is 13-years-old - and is partially blind.

Morrissa arrived at the RSPCA's Danaher Animal Home in Essex in April and staff have so far struggled to find her a new owner.

Craig Horsler, senior supervisor at Danaher, said: ''We all think Morissa is absolutely gorgeous. But she is unusual looking and we’re worried that prospective owners consider her ugly and that is what could be putting them off of her.''