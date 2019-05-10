PC to face disciplinary proceedings over woman murdered by stalker

A constable accused of ignoring a 19-year-old woman who repeatedly reported her stalker to police before she was murdered is to face a public disciplinary hearing.

Shana Grice reported her ex-boyfriend Michael Lane to Sussex Police officers five times in six months but was fined for wasting police time.

On August 25 2016, Lane slit her throat before trying to burn her body. He was jailed in 2017 for a minimum of 25 years.

PC Mills – who resigned from the force last week – faces two discreditable conduct allegations in proceedings at force headquarters in Lewes on Friday.

The force said the officer – so far known only by his rank and surname in a bid by lawyers to protect his privacy – failed to “adequately investigate allegations of harassment and stalking” just over a month before Ms Grice was killed on July 9 2016.

PC Mills is also accused of failing to respond to reports made by Ms Grice days later on July 12.

During Lane’s trial, the court heard during this time he stole a key and crept into her room while she slept and followed her in a car.