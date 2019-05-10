Quick-thinking bus driver saves boy from being hit by oncoming car

A surveillance video from inside the bus posted on the Norwich City School District’s Facebook page shows driver Samantha Call suddenly grabbing a student descending the stairs as a car speeds past on the shoulder.

A fast-acting school bus driver has been hailed after grabbing a student by the back of his jacket as he was about to step out into the path of a car.

Someone on the bus calls out a warning but the student appears not to recognise the danger, so the driver grabs his jacket to stop him stepping off.

A passenger is then heard to exclaim: "That was a good grab", as Ms Call sounds the horn at the car.

She then says: "The car just came on this side, he wasn't stopping."

The upstate New York district said the video was taken April 26 on a route about 40 miles north of the Pennsylvania state line.

The district says that the bus’ red lights were flashing and that Ms Call did an “outstanding” job.