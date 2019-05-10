‘Shot fired’ during Ramadan prayers at London mosque

Armed police were deployed to a mosque in east London after a gunshot rang out during Ramadan prayers. A “blank firing handgun” is believed to have been shot during an incident outside Seven Kings Mosque on High Road, Ilford, late on Thursday night. No injuries or damage were caused and the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related, Scotland Yard said.

A worshipper who was at the mosque tweeted that he heard the shot being fired but “thought it was a firework or something”. “Police were called at 10.45pm on Thursday, 9 May to reports that a man, believed to be in possession of a firearm, had entered a mosque on High Road in Seven Kings,” the force said. “The man was ushered outside of the building by those inside. A gunshot was then heard. “Officers, including firearms officers, attended. There were no reported injuries or damage to the building. “At this early stage, ballistic evidence recovered from the scene suggests that the weapon was a blank firing handgun.”