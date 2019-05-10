South Africa's ruling ANC holds onto lead in national vote

Video report by ITV News Africa Correspondent John Ray

South Africa's presidential and parliamentary elections look set to be won by the African National Congress (ANC), which is holding a comfortable lead in early projections. The incomplete count shows the party received less support than in the last balloting five years ago, with more than two-thirds of the vote counted. There have again been widespread allegations of corruption by opposition parties against Nelson Mandela's former party, the ANC.

Turnout in South African elections is often high but it has fallen by almost 10% this year. Credit: ITV News

Turnout, which in South Africa is historically high, fell from from 74% in 2014 to 65%. The ANC, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, had 57% of the vote with 67% of polling districts counted, according to results announced by the electoral commission. It received 62% of the total vote five years ago. The Democratic Alliance received 22% of the vote so far, the most of any opposition party, about the same share it received in 2014. DA party leader Mmusi Maimane campaigned vigorously on the corruption issue. Speaking at the electoral commission's results center, he said his party appeals to South Africans of all races.

The ANC has around 57% of votes counted so far. Credit: ITV News