The 14 ingredients known to cause allergies and why they must be mentioned on pre-packaged food

Food allergies occur when the immune system – the body's defence against infection – mistakenly treats proteins found in food as a threat.

Symptoms range from skin redness, hives and swelling to - in the most severe cases - vomiting, diarrhoea, difficulty breathing and anaphylaxis which can lead to death.

Almost any food can cause an adverse reaction, such as wheat, gluten, egg, milk and tree nuts which led to the death of Karanbir Cheema, who died from an allergic reaction after pupils threw cheese at him.

There are 14 ingredients that have been identified as causing most food allergies.

So what are these ingredients, what symptoms do they cause and what does the law state when it comes to listing them?