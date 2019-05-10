The royal fab four join forces for first time to launch mental health text line

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex have teamed up for the first time to launch a major project – a text messaging helpline for people experiencing a “tough moment”. The fab four – William, Kate, Meghan and Harry – have backed the initiative called Shout with a £3 million grant from their Royal Foundation and want to help those in need move from “crisis to calm”. Since last autumn the royal couples have been making private visits to the volunteers behind Shout, which connects people experiencing problems – from suicidal thoughts and relationship issues to bullying – with trained volunteers who can provide help.

The Duke of Cambridge meeting, from left, Jo Irwin, Amanda Brown-Bennet and Carol Keith who are crisis volunteers working with Shout Credit: Shout/PA

William and Kate attended the launch event at Kensington Palace, where the duke said: “With the biggest investment by the Royal Foundation to date we are today able to formally launch Shout – a new UK wide service that connects vulnerable people in a state of crisis to trained volunteers who are there to help. “The service is free to use, anonymous, and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “The conversations are run by volunteers who have completed 25 hours of online training, and are monitored by an exceptional clinical team. Over the course of the last year 1,000 volunteers have signed up, and 60,000 conversations have taken place.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting crisis volunteers working with Shout Credit: Shout/PA