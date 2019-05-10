Tommy Robinson donation pledge a profound insult, women’s groups say

Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has told voters in the North West where he is running that he would donate “100%” of any EU salary to “child victims of sexual grooming”.

More than 40 women and charities have signed a letter saying they would not accept money from the English Defence League founder, who is campaigning to be an independent MEP.

Tommy Robinson’s pledge to offer his European Parliament salary to grooming victims if he is elected has been rejected and branded a “profound insult” by women’s groups.

The letter signed by charities including the End Violence Against Women and Girls Coalition criticised Mr Robinson for frequently singling out Muslims as being behind grooming gangs.

“We, as organisations and individuals fighting tirelessly against the abuse of women and girls, as survivors of abuse and their families, and as people who care about our communities, do not want your money, Tommy,” it reads.

“Those who have suffered sexual and physical abuse were failed by those who should have protected them. But Tommy Robinson is no ally for the children he claims to stand up for.

“Tommy doesn’t care about the rights of women and girls – he is exploiting the pain of survivors and their families to fuel racist hate for his own gain.

“Tommy Robinson’s factually incorrect messages about grooming, and his attempt to portray himself as a champion of the cause, are an insult to survivors of abuse.

“It is also a profound insult to the women who have spent their whole lives building support services for survivors and working to ensure some cases finally got to court.”

Other charity signatories include author and Women for Refugee Women founder Natasha Walter, Rape Crisis Surrey and Sussex, Rape Crisis South London, the Women’s Centre Cornwall and Gurpreet Virdee, a director at the Women and Girls Network.

Mr Robinson made the pledge in a YouTube campaign video, while it has also been shared on his Telegram channel, a main point of mass communication since his bans from Twitter and Facebook.

MEPs get a monthly salary of roughly £7,500 before tax.