Two men charged in connection with Lyra McKee murder investigation

Two men have been charged with riot and petrol bomb offences, as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said one of the men, 51, was also charged with arson of a hijacked vehicle, and the other, 38, with the arson and hijacking of a tipper truck.

Both men will appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Ms McKee was shot dead while watching disturbances in Londonderry last month.

Dissident republican group the New IRA said its members carried out the killing.

Two youths aged 15 and 18 who had been arrested in connection with the investigation have been released without charge.

The PSNI said: “The charges relate to violent disorder in the Creggan area of Derry/Londonderry on Thursday 18th April as part of the investigation into the murder of Lyra McKee. “