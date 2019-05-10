UK economic growth rises after biggest manufacturing push since 1980s

UK economic growth accelerated in the first quarter of this year, driven by the highest quarterly pick-up in manufacturing since the 1980s as the original Brexit deadline loomed.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rose to 0.5% between January and March, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This compares to 0.2% growth in the previous quarter, when car manufacturing declined at its steepest rate in just under a decade.

In comparison with the same quarter a year ago, GDP was up 1.8%.

Production output increased by 1.4% in the quarter.

This was boosted by a 2.2% rise in manufacturing, the industry’s highest output since the third quarter of 1988.