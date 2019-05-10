Victim of its own success: Thailand Bay made popular by 'The Beach' closed until 2021 to recover from tourist damage

It became a must-visit for tourists flocking to Thailand after it was made famous by the Leonardo Di Caprio film ''The Beach''.

But authorities have today announced the closure of Maya Bay will continue for at least another two years to give it time to heal from the environmental damage caused by too many visitors.

Located on the island of Phi Phi Leh, it was temporarily closed last year after most of its coral had died as a result of up to 5,000 people a day visiting.

The ban has now been extended by another two years until 2021 and may even be indefinitely according to an official announcement that was published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette.

It said the bay, part of a national park, will be closed ''until the marine natural resources return to their normal condition.”