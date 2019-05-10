What the papers say – May 10

The death of comedian Freddie Starr leads several Friday papers, along with stories about air pollution, the 101 emergency line and deportations.

Several also feature images of Danny Baker, who was fired by the BBC over a “racist” tweet; David Beckham, who was banned from driving for using his mobile and his friend, the Duke of Sussex, who headed to The Hague days after becoming a new father.

The Sun leads with Starr, who once inspired one of the paper’s most memorable headlines: “Freddie Starr Ate My Hamster”.