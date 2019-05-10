Why Philip Hammond says 'we're all losers' from a US-China trade war, writes Joel Hills

President Trump believes that trade wars are winnable. The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, disagrees. “I don’t think that, in the end, trade wars produce a net benefit for anyone,” he told ITV News. “We’re all losers from a trade war”. Overnight the United States imposed higher tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods. China says it intends to retaliate. The tariffs are narrow and bilateral. The damage will be felt most keenly by the countries directly involved in the dispute. The Bank of England has said previously that as only as small part of UK economic activity comes from exports that Britain should be largely unscathed.

The US and China have entered into a trade war over tariffs on goods. Credit: AP

But Philip Hammond argues the tariffs will hurt global economic growth and Britain is “exposed”. He urged both sides to resume negotiations. “We recognise some of the concerns the Americans have about some of China’s trading practices but we think the right way to resolve them is within the World Trade Organisation, ” the chancellor said. Philip Hammond was speaking on the day we learned the British economy grew 0.5% since January - a performance he described as “robust” and “resilient”.

Household debt levels are still below pre-financial crisis levels. Credit: PA