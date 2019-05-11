Clear understanding of PM’s departure date expected next week – Sir Graham Brady

Theresa May will clarify her plans about quitting as party leader next week. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister may offer a “clear understanding” of her timetable for departure next week, the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee has said. Theresa May has previously suggested she will leave Downing Street after her Brexit deal has been passed by Parliament. But Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the committee since May 2010, told BBC Radio 4’s Week in Westminster that Mrs May had offered to meet with the executive following a request for “clarity” on her plans.

Sir Graham Brady, Chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

He told the programme: “It would be strange for that not to result in a clear understanding… at the end of the meeting.” The Altrincham and Sale West MP added he understood her “reticence” to set a date, but added: “I don’t think it’s about an intention for staying indefinitely as prime minister or leader of the Conservative Party. “I think the reticence is the concern that by promising to go on a certain timetable, it might make it less likely she would secure Parliamentary approval for the withdrawal agreement, rather than more likely.” Earlier this week, Mrs May rebuffed demands to set out a timetable for her departure from No 10 amid growing pressure from Tory MPs to make way for a new leader.