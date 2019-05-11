Gunmen kill guard after storming hotel in Pakistan

Three gunman have killed a guard after they stormed a hotel in Pakistan.

Military officials in Pakistan said the men, armed with rifles and grenades, sparked a shootout at the Pearl Continental hotel, in the southwestern coastal town of Gwadar.

All the guests were safely evacuated from the hotel. The number of injuries is not yet known.

A Baluch separatist group, the Baluch Liberation army, claimed responsibility in a statement.

The hotel is situated near the port of Gwadar, which has been built up in Pakistan with the help of China in recent years.

The region has been hit by low-level insurgent separatists who demand a greater share of the province's natural gas and mineral resources.