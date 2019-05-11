Two men in court accused of being ringleaders of rioting on night Lyra McKee was killed

Two men have appeared in court on charges relating to rioting on the night Lyra McKee died. Credit: PA

Two men have appeared in court in Londonderry accused of being ringleaders of the rioting that broke out the night journalist Lyra McKee was murdered. Paul McIntyre, 51, of Ballymagowan Park in the Creggan area of the city, has been charged with riot, petrol bomb offences and arson of a hijacked vehicle. Christopher Gillen, 38, from Balbane Pass, has been charged with riot, petrol bomb offences and the arson and hijacking of a tipper truck. Both men, who were arrested on Thursday, appeared together in front of District Judge Barney Mcelholm, but refused to stand and recognise the court when called on Saturday morning. Both were refused bail. The prosecution alleges that both men are connected to the paramilitary group the New IRA, which orchestrated a night of rioting on April 18 in the Creggan area of the city. The New IRA has since said one of its members killed Ms McKee.

Christopher Gillen has been charged with riot, petrol bomb offences and the arson and hijacking of a tipper truck. Credit: Niall Carson/PA

A PSNI detective told the court that footage seized from an MTV documentary crew who, along with presenter Reggie Yates, were filming in the city on April 18, both in the offices of dissident republican linked group Saoradh that afternoon, and later during the unrest in Creggan, provided police with the evidence they allege links both men to the charges. The PSNI say footage from MTV taken in the Saoradh office, located in Junior McDaid House, shows both men clearly and speaking in the company with other Saoradh members. The police also claim footage taken from CCTV and mobile phones, later supplied to police by witnesses, shows two masked men in identical clothing and footwear to the defendants exiting the hijacked tipper truck and later carrying a crate of petrol bombs along Fanad Drive, and later deploying them at police. The detective added: “Police believe these were the ring leaders, that’s obvious from footage.” The officer added he had concerns that both men may attempt to interfere with or intimidate witnesses, or attempt to leave the country if they received bail. In the weeks following Ms McKee’s murder, graffiti was sprayed in Creggan warning the community against helping police with their inquiries.

Paul McIntyre has been charged with riot, petrol bomb offences and arson of a hijacked vehicle. Credit: PA

Judge Mcelholm told the court that he also had concerns about witnesses being prevented from coming forward. “We’re all aware of the disgraceful graffiti in Creggan that warned off anyone talking to police, whoever did that, did these two men a great disservice,” he said. “I’d be inclined to agree with Father Joe Gormley, in what happens when you get people who are blinded by ideology. “All nationalism corrupts into fascism eventually whether it’s Irish nationalism or British or Polish nationalism. We’ve all seen where it ends up. “I have to bear in mind these gentlemen, there’s no evidence either of them belong to any paramilitary organisation but they are a part of an organisation with a defined ideology. “There is no address anywhere in this city which would be suitable in this case, at any stage. I will refuse bail.”

Lyra McKee died after shots were fired at police officers in Londonderry. Credit: David Young/PA