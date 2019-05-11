Labour warned against using minimum wage as ‘political football’

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will propose £10 an hour for young workers. Credit: PA

Business leaders have warned Labour against playing “political football” with the minimum wage as Jeremy Corbyn pledges £10 an hour for young workers. Party leader Mr Corbyn will announce a new policy to extend the £10 minimum wage to 16- and 17-year-olds at a speech in Birmingham today. He plans to abolish the “youth rate”, which currently pays workers under the age of 18 a minimum wage of £4.35 per hour, compared to £8.21 for those over 25. Matthew Percival, head of employment at the Confederation of British Industry, said youth rates should be retained as they help reduce youth unemployment. He said: “The minimum wage is an important part of the UK labour market and must not be used as a political football."

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking at the CBI annual conference. Credit: PA

Mr Percival went on: “It owes its success to the Low Pay Commission, which is an expert, independent body that brings together business and trade unions to guide the National Minimum Wage. “Youth rates play an important role in helping to reduce youth unemployment and should be retained.” Mr Corbyn will call for a baseline £10 an hour for all workers, which he said will “be nothing less than life-changing” for young workers, who would earn £2,500 more each year. He will say: “Equal pay for equal work is hardly a controversial idea, so why are we discriminating against young people? “You don’t get a discount at the shops for being under 18. But if the person serving you on the other side of the counter is young, they could be on half the wage of their colleagues. “It’s time to end this discrimination. Young people’s work should be properly valued, not exploited by employers to cut their wage bill. If they’re doing the job, pay them the wage – the real living wage.”

Jeremy Corbyn's plans has come in for fierce criticism. Credit: PA

Mr Corbyn's plans were scoffed at by one Tory MP. Nigel Adams, responding to a tweet from ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand, said: "Why not throw in a free iPad and free Spotify subscription?"

Other users were quick to highlight how Mr Adams had himself claimed for an iPad Pro keyboard on expenses.

