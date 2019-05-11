Premier League: Liverpool hoping to topple rivals Manchester City on final day

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to take the Premier League title on Sunday.. Credit: PA

Manchester City are looking to seal back-to-back Premier League titles on Sunday as the season heads into the final day. The reigning champions will secure the title if they beat Brighton at the Amex stadium. Liverpool, who are a point behind City, will be hoping their rivals slip up as they take on Wolves at Anfield. If Manchester City do drop points and Liverpool win, the Reds will secure their first league title since 1990. This season's title race will go down in history as one of the most competitive ever, with neither team losing a game since January. City have already won 95 points and a win tomorrow would see them fall three points short of their record haul of 100 points from last year. Liverpool have won an impressive 94, and the losers of the league are guaranteed to have won the highest tally of any second place team. Both games, along with all the remaining Premier League fixtures, will kick off at 3pm on Sunday.

Vincent Kompany hit a decisive winner for City in their match against Leicester. Credit: PA

A win for City would put them on course to become the first English team to win the domestic treble, having already won the Carabao Cup final and with the FA Cup final against Watford to come next Saturday. Liverpool's season might not end trophyless even if they don't win the League tomorrow, with the Reds still to play in the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur on June 1. Pep Guardiola, who is looking to become only the third manager after Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho to win consecutive Premier League titles, said: "It's a dream to be here. I didn't expect... to be in the position that we are now. "We're going to play well, strong mentally, knowing it'll be tough. It's better to focus on what we do. If we win, we don't have to look at anything else." His team were seven points behind Liverpool in January, but an upturn in form which started with victory over Jurgen Klopp's men, saw them eat up that ground. The fact the title race has gone down to the wire is testament to the job Klopp has done with Liverpool in his time at the club, having finished 25 points behind City last year.

Mo Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal against Chelsea. Credit: PA

What are the odds?

This season is only the eighth time the Premier League title has gone down to the final day. On the previous seven, the team leading going into the final day has won the title. Sergio Aguero's injury-time winner against QPR in 2012 is perhaps the most memorable, as City beat their rivals Manchester United to the title on goal difference. The last team to start the final day in English top flight football and not win the League was Liverpool in 1989, when Michael Thomas' last-gasp goal put Arsenal 2-0 ahead at Anfield to secure the old First Division title. The lead between the league's two stand-out teams has changed hands 32 times this season. Liverpool will be hoping its 33.

Manchester City beats Liverpool in January - Liverpool's only loss in the Premier League this season. Credit: PA

What else is to play for?