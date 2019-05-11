South Africa's ruling ANC wins election but vote share slides

President Cyril Ramaphosa applauds as confetti is launched at the end of the results ceremony in Pretoria. Credit: AP

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party suffered its weakest victory in national elections in 25 years. After winning 57.5 per cent of the vote, President Cyril Ramaphosa said voters had given him and others "a firm mandate to build a better South Africa for all". Despite his positive message, the result marked the worst ever showing for the ANC since it has ruled following the end of apartheid. In 2014, the party won 62 per cent of the vote.

Mmusi Maimane, leader of the largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, greets a supporter. Credit: AP

Voter turnout also dipped from 74 per cent in 2014 to 65 per cent this year after a number of corruption scandals have blighted politics in the country. Ramaphosa, who was taken under Mandela's wing, has vowed to clean up politics in the country, but his leadership is under threat from Zuma-allies within the ANC.

Residents of Alexandra Township queue to cast their votes in Johannesburg. Credit: AP