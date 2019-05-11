Teaching event to focus on pupils with additional support needs

The education of young people with additional support needs (ASN) is the focus of a teachers’ conference taking place in the capital.

Teachers attending the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) event in Edinburgh on Saturday are expected to hear that having sufficient resources is key to good ASN provision in schools.

The event will be chaired by EIS president Alison Thornton and will feature a keynote presentation by Professor Lani Florian, the Bell Chair of Education at Moray House School of Education at Edinburgh University.

It coincides with the publication of an EIS guidance document on ASN.

In it, the union’s general secretary Larry Flanagan writes: “The topic of Additional Support for Learning (ASL) has been the subject of intense scrutiny in Scotland in recent years.

“This scrutiny is likely to be sustained, and perhaps to intensify, as the complexity of needs among the learning population grows, against a backdrop of under-invested public services struggling to meet the array of needs in every classroom.