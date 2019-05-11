Tesla boss Musk faces trial for insulting British diver in Thai cave rescue

Tesla boss Elon Musk will have to go to trial to defend himself for mocking a British diver as a paedophile.

Musk tweeted the insult last summer after the underwater rescue of young football players trapped in a Thailand cave.

A federal court judge in Los Angeles set an October 22 trial date in a Friday court filing that rejected Musk’s attempt to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by British diver Vernon Unsworth.