Theresa May kicks football after 'inspiring' week for Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham in Europe

Prime Minister Theresa May uploaded footage of her kicking a football on social media. Credit: Theresa May Instagram

Theresa May was filmed enjoying a kickaround in her Maidenhead constituency after an "inspiring" week of performances from English clubs in Europe. As Liverpool and Tottenham produced remarkable comebacks in the Champions League, along with Arsenal and Chelsea reaching the Europa League final, the Prime Minister paid homage to the clubs in a tweet. In a post uploaded on Saturday evening, she was filmed passing the ball to children gathered in a circle around her.

She tweeted: “It’s been a historic week for English football, with Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea inspiring children, adults, Prime Ministers…” Mrs May was in her Maidenhead constituency to support the Cox Green village fayre as well as a local women’s football team. “A lovely day in the constituency first supporting the @WargraveWGFC awards then visiting the Cox Green village fayre,” she tweeted.

