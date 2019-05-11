- ITV Report
Theresa May kicks football after 'inspiring' week for Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham in Europe
Theresa May was filmed enjoying a kickaround in her Maidenhead constituency after an "inspiring" week of performances from English clubs in Europe.
As Liverpool and Tottenham produced remarkable comebacks in the Champions League, along with Arsenal and Chelsea reaching the Europa League final, the Prime Minister paid homage to the clubs in a tweet.
In a post uploaded on Saturday evening, she was filmed passing the ball to children gathered in a circle around her.
She tweeted: “It’s been a historic week for English football, with Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea inspiring children, adults, Prime Ministers…”
Mrs May was in her Maidenhead constituency to support the Cox Green village fayre as well as a local women’s football team.
“A lovely day in the constituency first supporting the @WargraveWGFC awards then visiting the Cox Green village fayre,” she tweeted.
Earlier in the week, the Conservative leader was ridiculed after she compared her efforts to secure a deal on Brexit with Liverpool’s odds-defying victory in the Champions League.
Liverpool had trailed Barcelona 3-0 going into the second leg of their semi-final, only to triumph 4-3 on aggregate.
Responding to Jeremy Corbyn, Mrs May replied: “I actually think that when we look at the Liverpool win over Barcelona last night, what it shows is that when everyone says it’s all over, that your European opposition have got you beat, the clock is ticking down, it’s time to concede defeat, actually we can still secure success if everyone comes together.”