US-China trade talks break up without agreement

Trade talks between the US and China have broken up without agreement after President Donald Trump said there was “no need to rush” to get a deal between the world’s two biggest economies. Hours earlier, the Trump administration hiked tariffs on 200 billion dollars (£155 billion) worth of Chinese imports to 25% from 10%, escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington. Mr Trump said the two sides had held “candid and constructive conversations on the status of the trade relationship” and those conversations would continue in the future.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

China’s Commerce Ministry said it would impose “necessary countermeasures” but gave no details. The increase went ahead even after American and Chinese negotiators briefly met in Washington on Thursday and again on Friday, seeking to end a dispute that has disrupted billions of dollars in trade and shaken global financial markets. After a short session on Friday, the lead Chinese negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, left the Office of the US Trade Representative at about midday. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin shook hands with Mr Liu as he left.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, second from left, and United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, speak with Chinese Vice Premier Liu Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

Reporters at the scene sent out tweets quoting Mr Mnuchin as saying the two countries had held “constructive discussions”. Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Chinese newspaper Global Times, tweeted that “talks didn’t break down. Both sides think that the talks are constructive and will continue consultations. The two sides agree to meet again in Beijing in the future.” Still, the Trump administration escalated the confrontation again after the Chinese delegation left town. Mr Lighthizer announced on Friday evening that he was preparing to impose tariffs on the 300 billion dollars (£230 billion) in Chinese imports that have not already been targeted. The government will have to get public comment before it can target more Chinese goods. On Wall Street, stocks fell initially on Friday but regained lost ground on optimism over future talks. Earlier, Mr Trump asserted in a tweet that his tariffs “will bring in FAR MORE wealth to our Country than even a phenomenal deal of the traditional kind. Also, much easier & quicker to do”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.