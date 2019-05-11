US moving a Patriot air defence missile system to the Middle East to counter Iran

The US will move a Patriot air defence missile system into the Middle East to counter threats from Iran, the Pentagon has said.

The move reflects ongoing concerns that Tehran may be planning to attack America forces or interests in the region.

A US Defence Department official said the decision came after intelligence showed that the Iranians have loaded military equipment and missiles on to small boats controlled by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

Officials had said earlier this week that sending a Patriot missile defence system to the area was under discussion and was part of the initial request made by the Pentagon’s US Central Command.

They said it took a few days to get final approval for the Patriot, a long-range, all-weather air defence system to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and advanced aircraft.

The US removed Patriot systems from Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan late last year. It was not clear if the system would go back to one of those countries.