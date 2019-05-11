Yemen civil war could be a step closer to an end after Houthi rebels 'begin withdrawal from key city'

Yemen's civil war could be a step closer to ending after Houthi rebels said they have started their long-delayed withdrawal for the city of Hodeida.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the head of the rebels' Supreme Revolutionary Committee, said the pullout from Hodeida, as well as the two smaller ports of Salif and Ras Issa, began in the morning.

The war in the country, which has raged on since September 2014, has led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crisis, and now the withdrawal could see aid enter into the country.

Hodeida is the main entry point for 70 per cent of imports and aid to Yemen, where the war has killed an estimated 60,000 people and pushed much of the country to the brink of famine.