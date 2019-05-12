Alyssa Milano calls for sex strike in protest against US abortion laws

Actress Alyssa Milano ignited social media with a tweet on Friday night calling for women to join her in a sex strike to protest against strict abortion laws in the US.

The former star of Charmed and Melrose Place urged women in her tweet to stop having sex “until we get bodily autonomy back”.

Her tweet came days after Georgia became the fourth state in the US this year to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

“We need to understand how dire the situation is across the country,” Milano told The Associated Press on Saturday.

“It’s reminding people that we have control over our own bodies and how we use them.”