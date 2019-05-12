Bafta TV Awards 2019 nominations: Who are the nominees at this year's ceremony?

Killing Eve and Bodyguard are nominated in the best drama series category. Credit: AP/PA

The Bafta TV awards kick off later on Sunday, as the stars gather in London for the ceremony, honoring the best of the small screen. This year, hit shows Killing Eve and the Bodyguard go up against each other in the best drama series category. Both shows received critical acclaim when they were broadcast on UK screens earlier this year. BBC One counter-terror drama Informer and Save Me, a Sky Atlantic six-part series centred around a father's quest to find his missing daughter, are the other shows holding up the drama series category.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are both in the running for leading actress. Credit: AP

Killing Eve, written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, leads the nominations, with five nominations and a leading actress double. Its two main stars - Jodie Comer who plays assassin Villanelle and Sandra Oh taking up the role of MI5 agent Eve Polastri - are both in the running for the leading actress award. The darkly comic crime drama also has nods in the supporting actor and actress categories, for Kim Bodnia who plays Villanelle's mentor Konstantin and Fiona Shaw's Carolyn Martens. The cat-and-mouse drama first aired in the US on BBC America, and is nominated despite Bafta's own rules stating a programme must have premiered in the UK.

Bodyguard, which stars Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes, is nominated for best drama series. Credit: PA

Bafta said there was "significant creative contribution from key UK talent throughout the production" and "the television committee is the arbiter of all eligibility". A Very English Scandal - a mini-series about British Liberal Party leader Jeremy Thorpe who was accused of conspiracy to murder his homosexual ex-lover and forced to stand trial in 1979 - has been shortlisted four times, including Leading Actor and Supporting Actor nominations for Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw. Bodyguard, the show which had viewers on the edge of their seats last year, has a nod for best actress, for Keeley Hawes. She played a home secretary in Jed Mercurio's thriller, which aired on BBC One. Benedict Cumberbatch and Hugh Grant are among the nominees in the leading actor field and Ant and Dec have been nominated for best entertainment performance for Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ant and Dec have two nominations at this year's Bafta TV awards. Credit: PA

Ant McPartlin will be back on the red carpet after stepping away from his TV roles following his arrest for drink-driving. Danny Dyer, Holly Willoughby, Steve Coogan and Sir Lenny Henry are among some of the presenters at the ceremony, taking place at the Royal Festival Hall.

Graham Norton will be fronting the awards ceremony from Royal Festival Hall. Credit: PA

Bafta TV Awards 2019 nominations:

Comedy entertainment programme

The Big Narstie Show, Channel 4

The Last Leg, Channel 4

A League of their Own, Sky One

Would I Lie to You?, BBC One

Current affairs

Football’s Wall of Silence (Al Jazeera Investigations), Al Jazeera English

Iran Unveiled: Taking on the Ayatollas (Exposure), ITV

Massacre at Ballymurphy, Channel 4

Myanmar’s Killing Fields (Dispatches), Channel 4

Drama series

Bodyguard, BBC1

Informer, BBC1

Killing Eve, BBC1

Save Me, Sky Atlantic

Entertainment performance

Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV

David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You?, BBC1

Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You?, BBC1

Rachel Parris, The Mash Report, BBC2

Entertainment programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV

Britain’s Got Talent, ITV

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, BBC1

Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1

Factual series

24 Hours in A&E, Channel 4

Life and Death Row: The Mass Execution, BBC3

Louis Theroux’s Altered States, BBC2

Prison, Channel 4

Features

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip, ITV

The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, BBC2

Who Do You Think You Are?, BBC1

Female performance in a comedy programme

Daisy May Cooper, This Country, BBC3

Jessica Hynes, There She Goes, BBC4

Julia Davis, Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic

Lesley Manville, Mum, BBC2

International

54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis, BBC4

The Handmaid’s Tale, Channel 4

Reporting Trump’s First Year: The Fourth Estate (Storyville), BBC2

Succession, Sky Atlantic

Leading actor

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic

Chance Perdomo, Killed By My Debt, BBC3

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal, BBC1

Lucian Msamati, Kiri, Channel 4

Leading actress

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC1

Keeley Hawes, Bodyguard, BBC1

Ruth Wilson, Mrs Wilson, BBC1

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, BBC1

Live event

Open Heart Surgery: Live, Channel 5

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, BBC1

The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, BBC1

Stand Up to Cancer, Channel 4

Male performance in a comedy programme

Alex Macqueen, Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4

Peter Mullan, Mum, BBC2

Steve Pemberton, Inside No. 9, BBC2

Mini-series

A Very English Scandal, BBC1

Kiri, Channel 4

Mrs Wilson, BBC1

Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic

News coverage

Bullying and Harassment in the House of Commons, Newsnight, BBC2

Cambridge Analytica Uncovered, Channel 4

Good Morning Britain: On a Knife Edge, ITV

Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive, ITV

Reality and constructed factual

Dragons’ Den, BBC2

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, ITV

Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds, Channel 4

The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night, ITV

Scripted comedy

Derry Girls, Channel 4

Mum, BBC2

Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic

Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4

Short form programme

Bovril Pam (Snatches from Women’s Lives), BBC4

The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk, BBC iPlayer

Missed Call, Real Stories

Wonderdate, BBC iPlayer

Single documentary

Driven: The Billy Monger Story, BBC3

Gun No. 6, BBC2

My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me, BBC1

School for Stammerers, ITV

Single drama

Black Mirror – Bandersnatch, Netflix

Care, BBC1

Killed by my Debt, BBC3

On the Edge – Through the Gates, Channel 4

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty, BBC1

Coronation Street, ITV

EastEnders, BBC1

Hollyoaks, Channel 4

Specialist factual

Bros: After the Screaming Stops, BBC4

Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage, Channel 4

Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley, BBC1

Superkids: Breaking Away from Care, Channel 4

Sport

2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England, BBC1

2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden, BBC1

England’s Test Cricket, Sky Sports Cricket

Winter Olympics, BBC2

Supporting actor

Alex Jennings, Unforgotten, ITV

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal, BBC1

Kim Bodnia, Killing Eve, BBC1

Stephen Graham, Save Me, Sky Atlantic

Supporting actress

Billie Piper, Collateral, BBC2

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve, BBC1

Keeley Hawes, Mrs Wilson, BBC1

Monica Dolan, A Very English Scandal, BBC1

Virgin Media's must-see moment

Coronation Street – Gail’s monologue on the suicide of Aidan Connor, ITV

Doctor Who – Rosa Parks, the Doctor and her companions make sure historical moments remain, BBC1

Killing Eve – Eve stabs Villanelle, BBC1

Peter Kay’s Car Share – The Finale, BBC1

Bodyguard – The bomb during Julia Montague’s speech, BBC1

Queer Eye – Tom completes his transformation, Netflix