- ITV Report
-
Bafta TV Awards 2019 nominations: Who are the nominees at this year's ceremony?
The Bafta TV awards kick off later on Sunday, as the stars gather in London for the ceremony, honoring the best of the small screen.
This year, hit shows Killing Eve and the Bodyguard go up against each other in the best drama series category.
Both shows received critical acclaim when they were broadcast on UK screens earlier this year.
BBC One counter-terror drama Informer and Save Me, a Sky Atlantic six-part series centred around a father's quest to find his missing daughter, are the other shows holding up the drama series category.
Killing Eve, written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, leads the nominations, with five nominations and a leading actress double.
Its two main stars - Jodie Comer who plays assassin Villanelle and Sandra Oh taking up the role of MI5 agent Eve Polastri - are both in the running for the leading actress award.
The darkly comic crime drama also has nods in the supporting actor and actress categories, for Kim Bodnia who plays Villanelle's mentor Konstantin and Fiona Shaw's Carolyn Martens.
The cat-and-mouse drama first aired in the US on BBC America, and is nominated despite Bafta's own rules stating a programme must have premiered in the UK.
Bafta said there was "significant creative contribution from key UK talent throughout the production" and "the television committee is the arbiter of all eligibility".
A Very English Scandal - a mini-series about British Liberal Party leader Jeremy Thorpe who was accused of conspiracy to murder his homosexual ex-lover and forced to stand trial in 1979 - has been shortlisted four times, including Leading Actor and Supporting Actor nominations for Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw.
Bodyguard, the show which had viewers on the edge of their seats last year, has a nod for best actress, for Keeley Hawes.
She played a home secretary in Jed Mercurio's thriller, which aired on BBC One.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Hugh Grant are among the nominees in the leading actor field and Ant and Dec have been nominated for best entertainment performance for Saturday Night Takeaway.
Ant McPartlin will be back on the red carpet after stepping away from his TV roles following his arrest for drink-driving.
Danny Dyer, Holly Willoughby, Steve Coogan and Sir Lenny Henry are among some of the presenters at the ceremony, taking place at the Royal Festival Hall.
- Bafta TV Awards 2019 nominations:
Comedy entertainment programme
- The Big Narstie Show, Channel 4
- The Last Leg, Channel 4
- A League of their Own, Sky One
- Would I Lie to You?, BBC One
Current affairs
- Football’s Wall of Silence (Al Jazeera Investigations), Al Jazeera English
- Iran Unveiled: Taking on the Ayatollas (Exposure), ITV
- Massacre at Ballymurphy, Channel 4
- Myanmar’s Killing Fields (Dispatches), Channel 4
Drama series
- Bodyguard, BBC1
- Informer, BBC1
- Killing Eve, BBC1
- Save Me, Sky Atlantic
Entertainment performance
- Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV
- David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You?, BBC1
- Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You?, BBC1
- Rachel Parris, The Mash Report, BBC2
Entertainment programme
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV
- Britain’s Got Talent, ITV
- Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, BBC1
- Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1
Factual series
- 24 Hours in A&E, Channel 4
- Life and Death Row: The Mass Execution, BBC3
- Louis Theroux’s Altered States, BBC2
- Prison, Channel 4
Features
- Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip, ITV
- The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, BBC2
- Who Do You Think You Are?, BBC1
Female performance in a comedy programme
- Daisy May Cooper, This Country, BBC3
- Jessica Hynes, There She Goes, BBC4
- Julia Davis, Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
- Lesley Manville, Mum, BBC2
International
- 54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis, BBC4
- The Handmaid’s Tale, Channel 4
- Reporting Trump’s First Year: The Fourth Estate (Storyville), BBC2
- Succession, Sky Atlantic
Leading actor
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
- Chance Perdomo, Killed By My Debt, BBC3
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Lucian Msamati, Kiri, Channel 4
Leading actress
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Keeley Hawes, Bodyguard, BBC1
- Ruth Wilson, Mrs Wilson, BBC1
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, BBC1
Live event
- Open Heart Surgery: Live, Channel 5
- Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, BBC1
- The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, BBC1
- Stand Up to Cancer, Channel 4
Male performance in a comedy programme
- Alex Macqueen, Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
- Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4
- Peter Mullan, Mum, BBC2
- Steve Pemberton, Inside No. 9, BBC2
Mini-series
- A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Kiri, Channel 4
- Mrs Wilson, BBC1
- Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
News coverage
- Bullying and Harassment in the House of Commons, Newsnight, BBC2
- Cambridge Analytica Uncovered, Channel 4
- Good Morning Britain: On a Knife Edge, ITV
- Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive, ITV
Reality and constructed factual
- Dragons’ Den, BBC2
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, ITV
- Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds, Channel 4
- The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night, ITV
Scripted comedy
- Derry Girls, Channel 4
- Mum, BBC2
- Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
- Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4
Short form programme
- Bovril Pam (Snatches from Women’s Lives), BBC4
- The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk, BBC iPlayer
- Missed Call, Real Stories
- Wonderdate, BBC iPlayer
Single documentary
- Driven: The Billy Monger Story, BBC3
- Gun No. 6, BBC2
- My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me, BBC1
- School for Stammerers, ITV
Single drama
- Black Mirror – Bandersnatch, Netflix
- Care, BBC1
- Killed by my Debt, BBC3
- On the Edge – Through the Gates, Channel 4
Soap and continuing drama
- Casualty, BBC1
- Coronation Street, ITV
- EastEnders, BBC1
- Hollyoaks, Channel 4
Specialist factual
- Bros: After the Screaming Stops, BBC4
- Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage, Channel 4
- Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley, BBC1
- Superkids: Breaking Away from Care, Channel 4
Sport
- 2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England, BBC1
- 2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden, BBC1
- England’s Test Cricket, Sky Sports Cricket
- Winter Olympics, BBC2
Supporting actor
- Alex Jennings, Unforgotten, ITV
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Kim Bodnia, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Stephen Graham, Save Me, Sky Atlantic
Supporting actress
- Billie Piper, Collateral, BBC2
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Keeley Hawes, Mrs Wilson, BBC1
- Monica Dolan, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
Virgin Media's must-see moment
- Coronation Street – Gail’s monologue on the suicide of Aidan Connor, ITV
- Doctor Who – Rosa Parks, the Doctor and her companions make sure historical moments remain, BBC1
- Killing Eve – Eve stabs Villanelle, BBC1
- Peter Kay’s Car Share – The Finale, BBC1
- Bodyguard – The bomb during Julia Montague’s speech, BBC1
- Queer Eye – Tom completes his transformation, Netflix
Sir Graham Norton fronts The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, which airs at 8pm on BBC One tonight.