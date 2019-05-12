Deaths of under-75s from stroke and heart attacks on the rise

Deaths from heart disease and conditions such as stroke and artery disease have risen for the first time in 50 years among under-75s, figures show.

Diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity are all playing a role in driving up death rates among younger people, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) said.

A new report from the charity said the historic pace of progress in reducing death rates “has slowed to a near standstill”, with heart and circulatory disease deaths in people under 75 now on the rise.

Millions of people are also living with undiagnosed conditions including high blood pressure and diabetes that increases their risk of a fatal heart attack or stroke.

“These factors, combined with a growing population, mean that increasing numbers of people are now dying from heart and circulatory diseases before their 75th or even 65th birthdays for the first time in more than 50 years,” the report said.