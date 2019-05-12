French-born SNP candidate urges EU nationals to ‘send message’ to PM on May 23

A Frenchman who served as an MSP is calling on overseas citizens to use the European elections to send a message to Theresa May.

Christian Allard was an SNP MSP for the North East of Scotland between 2013 and 2016, and is now standing to become an MEP.

Mr Allard, who has brought up his family in Scotland, said EU nationals have been “used as a bargaining chip” by the Prime Minister.