Government accused of contempt as P1 testing continues

Controversial national assessments on P1 pupils have been carried out more than 11,500 times since MSPs voted to scrap them. Holyrood voted by 63 to 61 last September to “halt” the use of assessments on youngsters in the first year of primary, with all opposition parties uniting to defeat the Scottish Government. But figures released to the Scottish Liberal Democrats show that since then, 5,658 literacy assessments and 5,870 numeracy assessments have been completed – totalling 11,528.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Ministers were unable to say how many children had done both tests between September 20 last year and the recent Easter holiday. While the vote last year was not binding on the Scottish Government, Liberal Democrats insisted the continued use of national assessments in P1 shows ministers are treating Parliament with “contempt”. Education spokesman Tavish Scott said: “Parliament voted to halt the national testing of four and five-year-old children. But that has been breached 11,528 times already. Tens of thousands more tests will happen over the coming weeks.” While First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has this week warned against “creeping” efforts from Westminster to claw back powers from Holyrood, Mr Scott added: “The First Minister can’t pretend to be the protector of the Parliament’s powers while at the same time ignoring its unambiguous decision.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.