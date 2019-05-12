- ITV Report
Manchester City pip Liverpool to consecutive Premier League titles on season's final day
Manchester City sealed the Premier League title with a routine win over Brighton on the south coast, becoming the first team to retain it in a decade.
City’s win means Liverpool’s 29-year wait for a league title continues, despite amassing the highest points tally of any runner-up in English top-flight history.
Glenn Murray headed Brighton into the lead but the reigning champions recovered from the early scare with goals from Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan at the AMEX stadium.
Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers put them on 97 points on the season’s final day, just one point behind the champions City.
This season's title race will surely go down in history as one of the most competitive ever, with neither team losing a game since January.
Pep Guardiola is only the third manager to win back-to-back Premier League titles, after Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho.
The fact the title race went down to the wire is testament to the job Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has done with Liverpool in his time at the club, having finished 25 points behind City last year.