Manchester City pip Liverpool to consecutive Premier League titles on season's final day

The team lift the trophy after retaining their title. Credit: PA

Manchester City sealed the Premier League title with a routine win over Brighton on the south coast, becoming the first team to retain it in a decade. City’s win means Liverpool’s 29-year wait for a league title continues, despite amassing the highest points tally of any runner-up in English top-flight history.

Manchester City fans celebrated the win at the AMEX stadium in Brighton. Credit: PA

Glenn Murray headed Brighton into the lead but the reigning champions recovered from the early scare with goals from Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan at the AMEX stadium. Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers put them on 97 points on the season’s final day, just one point behind the champions City.

Manchester City players celebrate scoring their second goal of the day. Credit: PA