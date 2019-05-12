Mod Squad and Twin Peaks star Peggy Lipton dies aged 72

Peggy Lipton, a star of the groundbreaking late 1960s TV show The Mod Squad and the 1990s show Twin Peaks, has died of cancer at the age of 72.

Lipton died surrounded by her family, her daughters, actress Rashida and Kidada Jones, said in a statement.

“We are heartbroken that our beloved mother passed away from cancer today,” they said.

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side.

“We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.

“We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now but we will say: Peggy was, and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us.”