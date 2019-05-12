- ITV Report
Plane crash injures three and closes A40 in Wales between Raglan and Abergavenny
A plane has crashed onto a dual carriageway in Wales, injuring three people and closing the road in both directions.
Gwent Police said the light aircraft made an "unscheduled landing" after hitting overhead wiring shortly after 11am.
Three people in the plane were injured in the crash and were treated by paramedics at the scene.
Their injuries are not life-threatening, but they have been taken to hospital.
The force confirmed the A40 has been closed between the Hardwick roundabout in Abergavenny and Raglan, and asked motorists to avoid the area.
Diversions are in place.