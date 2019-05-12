Organised crime is 'chronic and corrosive' as National Crime Agency makes plea for funding

Serious and organised crime in Britain is “chronic and corrosive”, with significant new investment needed in law enforcement to combat it, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said.

The agency will launch its annual national strategic assessment (NSA) on Tuesday, which exposes how organised criminals are exploiting advances in technology.

Adopting new methods, and using these alongside old-style violence, organised criminals commit a multitude of crimes, dominate communities and chase profits, the NSA will show.

“People should understand that serious and organised crime kills more of our citizens every year than terrorism, war and natural disasters combined,” NCA director general Lynne Owens said ahead of the NSA launch.