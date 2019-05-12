Sexual health checks drop by 245,000 in three years as infections rise

Sexual health checks have fallen by 245,000 in three years, new figures show. The news comes as Public Health England reported increases in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as syphilis and gonorrhoea. Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth said rising STIs were no surprise when spending on sexual health services has been cut in most parts of the country.

Jon Ashworth during a march in London to demand an end to the ‘crisis’ in the NHS Credit: Yui Mok/PA

House of Commons library figures show a £55.7 million cut in local councils’ sexual health services budgets since 2013/14. “These deep cuts to sexual health services are completely short-sighted and will only lead to wider pressures on the NHS in the long term,” Mr Ashworth said. “The Government can’t be taken seriously on their commitment to prevention while at the same time cutting vital services that provide contraception, tackle sexually transmitted infections and offer crucial support and advice.”

Mr Ashworth said cuts to sexual health services put pressure on other parts of the health service involved in treatment and risks widening health inequalities. Labour will use an Opposition Day Motion in the House of Commons on Tuesday to try and force the Government to reverse cuts to public health budgets. Mr Ashworth will also call for the publication of any equality impact assessments of public health cuts in England.

