Tony Blair urges ex-Labour supporters to back pro-Remain party

Former prime minister Tony Blair has urged Labour supporters who can no longer vote for the party to endorse another which backs Remain.

He said Labour would be “hoovering up” Remain votes had it taken a “stronger position” on the issue, and he condemned a potential soft Brexit as unworkable.

Speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday, the former Labour leader said it is “important the anti-Brexit side is larger and stronger than the Farage side” in the European election later this month.

He said: “I do come across people who cannot vote for Labour, in which case I say ‘don’t stay at home – vote for any of the other parties’.

“At the end of this there’s going to be a totting up and… it’s important that the Remain side comes out because MPs will be making decisions based on that.”